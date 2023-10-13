Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have busted two gangs of vehicle thieves and arrested six miscreants. The police also recovered 23 stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said the police had received a secret information that Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakhi, of Khushaidpur and Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakhan, of Mohalla Rampura, Jagraon, were on their way to sell a stolen motorcycle having fake number plate. The SSP added that a police party set up a naka at Aligarh Chowk and the suspects were intercepted. A stolen motorcycle was also recovered from them. Later on their disclosures, 15 more vehicles were recovered hence total 16 two-wheelers (2 Activa scooters- 14 motorcycles) were recovered from them so far.

In another case, the police arrested four vehicle thieves — Dilpreet, Sagar, Charanjot Singh and Sarban Kumar. They were on the way to sell two stolen motorcycles. During questioning, five more stolen vehicles were recovered.