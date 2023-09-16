Vehicles damaged as police post wall collapses

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

An outer wall of the Kochar Market police post here collapsed this morning. Fortunately, no injury to any person reported in the incident. However, four Honda Activa scooters and a car, parked along the wall, were damaged.

As per information, the incident occurred around 6.30 am when police officials heard a loud sound. They went out of the police to enquire and found the wall collapsed. The officials also checked if any person was lying under the debris.

Sources said the wall was in a dilapidated state and it collapsed during rain on Friday morning.