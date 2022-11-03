 Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors : The Tribune India

Four years ago. a survey of over 21,000 street vendors was done in the city. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 2

Even around four years after the completion of a survey of more than 21,000 street vendors in the city, the wait to see the vending zones is still getting longer. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation is yet to make its first vending zone for street vendors.

The street vendors have been demanding from the Municipal Corporation to ensure the implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, for a long period. The members of the Ludhiana Rehri Phari Federation blamed the civic body for delaying the process to construct vending zones in the city despite their repeated demands.

When MC had floated the tenders to construct a vending zone on Hambran Road in 2021, the tendering process failed that time. The tenders were then floated this year and work order was issued to the contractor concerned. However, the vendors union said the first vending zone is yet to see the light of day.

Tiger Singh, a member of the National Association of Street Vendors of India and president of Ludhiana Rehri Phari Federation, said, “Many street vendors face harassment in routine. Their carts are often lifted by MC officials but they have not been provided with their right to vending zones to date. The vendors are being forced to pay composition fee (fine) every month. The MC has floated tenders to make its first vending zone multiple times but no vending zone has been set up on the ground level to date. We demand that the government must make vending zones for all identified street vendors and without any further delay.”

The survey to identify street vendors was planned to be started in the year 2016 but it was delayed. The survey was then kicked off in May 2017 and completed in 2018 after missing the deadline. A total of 21,725 street vendors were identified in the survey. Of them, 5,925 street vendors were in Zone A, 5,377 in Zone B, 3,654 in Zone C and 6,769 in Zone D.

Before the end of the year 2020, the Department of Local Government had issued a notification regarding a plan to set up 64 vending zones for nearly 9,000 street vendors. After a meeting of the F&CC in December 2020, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had then claimed that it is expected that the MC would set up vending zones in the next three months. Later, no vending zone was set up but questions were raised over the notified plan. Sources said MC officials concerned had included several sites in the plan without taking NOC (no objection certificate) from the departments concerned.

A local union member said, “It was learned that 100-200 street vendors would be accommodated in a vending zone which will be set up on Hambran Road. What is MC doing for the remaining thousands of vendors? The Act which was made for the welfare of street vendors should be implemented in the right manner.”

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the work order had been issued to the contractor concerned to start construction work to make a vending zone on Hambran Road near Registrar’s office. But, the construction waste is lying on the designated site for the project. Once the waste is removed, the work would be started. The sheds for around 160 vendors would be constructed in this vending zone and the required facilities for vendors and visitors would be provided there, he added.

Construction waste lying on project site

Construction waste lying on project site

