Vendor booked on rape charge in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

A vegetable vendor was yesterday booked by the Police Division 7 on the charges of raping a 25-year-old woman at LIG flats here. The suspect threatened to kill her if she objects to the act and committed the crime at knifepoint.

The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Munna, a resident of EWS Colony.

The complainant, a resident of the LIG flats, told the police that she runs a pan shop at the vegetable market where the suspect also owns a vegetable vend. He was known to her and she used to talk to her at the market frequently.

“On the night of November 9, when she was alone at home, Sunil barged into my house and asked for sexual favours. When I refused, he brought a sharp knife and pointed the same at her,” the victim alleged.

She alleged that the suspect forcibly took her inside the room and raped her. He had also threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals about the crime to anyone.

The woman said yesterday, she lodged a police complaint against him following which a case of rape was registered against the suspect.

Investigating officer inspector Sandeep Kaur said after registering a case, raids were being conducted by the police to catch the suspect.