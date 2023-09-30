Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 29

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Shiv Shankar, a resident of Barewal Awana, here, under the POCSO Act on the charges of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her.

He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years. The accused was also ordered to pay Rs 1,05,000 as fine for indulging in such a heinous crime. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victim.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta apprised that a case against the accused was registered on November 25, 2020, at the PAU police station following the statement of the victim’s father.

The complainant had told the police that his wife used to sell vegetables. Sometimes, her daughter used to go in a nearby area for delivering vegetables. The accused sells burgers on a cart. One day, when the victim went to the man to deliver vegetables, he took her to an abandoned room near his place and raped her. It was also alleged that a video of the act was also made. The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence but convinced with prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 20-year RI.