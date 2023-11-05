Vendor nabbed with intoxicants, heroin, Rs 3.50 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana yesterday arrested a newspaper vendor in a drug smuggling case. The officials recovered 2,400 intoxicating tablets, 10 gm of heroin and Rs 3.50 lakh drug money from the suspect.

He has been identified as Rajdeep Singh, alias Rippy (36), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, and one of his accomplices, Vinod Kumar, alias Johny, of Gurpal Nagar managed to give the slip to the police. The police also seized his Maruti Swift car, which was being used to smuggle drugs.

Inspector, STF, Harbans Singh, in a statement issued stated that a tip-off was received that suspects, who were into drug smuggling, were supposed to deliver a huge quantity of drugs to their clients.

He said the police conducted a raid and nabbed Rajdeep while Vinod managed to flee the spot. Intoxicating tablets, drug money and heroin were seized from him.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect, Rajdeep, told the police that he sells newspapers. To become rich in a short span of time, he also started smuggling of intoxicants and drugs. He himself was also a drug addict.

He admitted that he along with his friend Vinod had been selling drugs for the past over one year.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. Now, the STF would seek police remand of Rajdeep so that the entire drug supply line could be busted and more recovery of drugs be made, Harbans added.