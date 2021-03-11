Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 9

Despite staging protests and meeting the Municipal Corporation authorities several times in the past eight years, street vendors are still waiting for vending zones in the city. Now, vendors want the AAP government to ensure vending zones for them.

In all, 21,725 street vendors were identified during a survey five years ago. The Department of Local Government, Punjab, had later notified MC’s plan to set up 64 vending zones for 8,989 vendors in December 2020. But, not even a single vending zone has been set up by the civic body till now.

Tiger Singh, president, Rehri Phari Federation said, “Earlier, we had fought for our rights. Vendors achieved success when the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, was approved. Unfortunately, the Municipal Corporation has failed to implement the law as vending zones have not been set up in the city till date.”

“Street vendors station carts at different locations in the city to do business. The MC and the police often take action against such street vendors. We have been making rounds of the civic body offices, but the authorities concerned always make excuses to delay the vending zone project. We demand from the state government to ensure implementation of the law and make provision of vending zones,” he said.

Another union leader said street vendors should be provided all required facilities as per the act. “It is responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to set up vending zones. This work should be done in a time-bound manner,” he said.

In a recent meeting, officials of the MC had claimed that tenders to set up vending zones would be floated soon. Notably, the move to set up vending zone on Hambran Road had failed last year.