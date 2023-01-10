Vendors, domestic helps brave harsh weather to continue providing services

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 9

Domestic helps, milkmen, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers and drivers are among the unsung, unorganised service providers braving the chill as they make the lives of others comfortable, while the latter prefer to remain indoors during the biting cold.

Instead of shirking duty during rough weather, we should become more devoted towards our work as this is the time when people’s needs become more severe. Balwinder Kaur, a housemaid

Though earning wages is the main purpose behind providing the services, their uninterrupted continuance under extreme conditions of weather is mostly overlooked.

Charu Narad and Ninda Bhaskar of Green Avenue said they were amazed at how diligently their maids, milk suppliers, vegetable vendors and car washers had been providing services during early morning or late evening even under extremely adverse weather conditions, with mercury dipping to a minimum and fog engulfing the town all these days.

“While we find it horrible for ourselves to leave the warmth of our rooms, they brave the chill to facilitate our lives as usual, that too at no premium charges,” Narad said, adding that almost all their service providers had declined to accept higher wages or price for providing services or supplying materials at their doorstep.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of the Dehliz road, said his family had been receiving all essential services, including milk and vegetables, at the doorstep and none of the suppliers had exploited their vulnerability because of the extreme weather.

“Though all vendors visiting our locality know that we don’t have any alternative for availing these services when I am away from the town, they did not exploit the situation and charge the normal cost for their services.”

Balwinder Kaur, a maid, said she was committed to working for her employers as it was her moral duty to provide services for which she was being paid.

“Instead of shirking duty during rough weather, the service providers or vendors should be more devoted as this is the time when people’s needs become more severe,” Kaur said.

Witnessing these exchanges between the unorganised workers and their employers, one is but forced to wonder where all the empathy for the formers’ situation had vanished when most of them were forced to return on foot to their distant hometowns during the early days of the nationwide lockdown.