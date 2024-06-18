Vendors protest against Ludhiana MC for removing carts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

Street vendors at Janakpuri held a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) today. Vendors in large numbers participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the civic body for taking action against them. Yesterday, the MC had removed vendors’ carts from Janakpuri.

Officials of the MC said vendors were served notices many times to remove their carts which were causing frequent traffic jams as not much space was left for the movement of vehicles on the road. Street vendors, however, alleged that they were being harassed by employees of the MC. Vendors said they had been doing business from here for the past many years. Vendors alleged that some employees of the MC demanded bribe from them for allowing them to park their carts on the road.

