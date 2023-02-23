Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

In the meeting of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) held at MC’s Zone A on Wednesday, officials decided to shift the street vendors to the notified sites where the vending zones were proposed to be established. The officials said this move will not only facilitate the street vendors but will also help in streamlining the movement of traffic. The members of different street vendors associations also gave consent for the same and the process is expected to commence within a week, they said.

The MC has failed to set up even a single vending zone for street vendors despite a plan for 64 street vending zones that had been notified in the past.

Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, in-charge of the Tehbazaari wing of the MC, stated that the street vendors have been directed to shift at around two dozen sites in the first phase. The street vendors have also given consent for shifting to those sites and the process is expected to start within a week.

Singh stated that apart from the 64 notified street vending zones, the officials have also proposed around 12 more sites that can be developed as vending zones. Discussions were also held regarding those sites and the suggestions submitted by the members of TVC will be incorporated before finalising the sites. Efforts are also being made to identify more sites in the city.

Bal Krishan Pappi, leader of a union, said only verified vendors be allowed to run business at the notified sites. Concrete steps must be taken to curb corruption, he said.

Tiger Singh, leader of another union, said the MC has failed to ensure the implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 so far in the city.