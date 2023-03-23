Vendors violate food safety norms in fairs

Our Correspondent

Payal, March 22

To ensure the implementation of the standard guidelines on food safety during fairs and large public gatherings remains an uphill task for officials of the Health Department in this part of the Malwa region.

While senior functionaries of the Food Safety Department and the Health Department regularly monitor maintenance of hygiene at kitchens of established eateries, organisers of food vends and stalls at fairs normally go scot-free after playing with human lives by supplying adulterated and unsafe food items.

Jarag Mela, Mela Chhapar, Jagraon and Raikot Roshni, Kanganwal Fair and Malikpur Karhi Mela, besides annual fairs of certain clans and communities, were among the events where nomadic vendors organise stalls without taking any prior official permission.

Social activists Baljit Singh Rauni and Jaswinder Singh Benipal regret that the administration has failed to take any action against those vendors who have been playing with the health of people by supplying adulterated food items. Besides using inferior and adulterated ingredients, harmful chemicals and non-permitted colours are being used with impunity, allege Rauni and Benipal.

Acknowledging the trend, Food Safety Inspector Shingara Singh Mullanpur said erring vendors were made to throw away food items which were suspected to be prepared in violation of the standard norms of food safety.