Verification of gun licences begins in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 16

After the state government issued orders to review the arms licences issued by the police and ensure review report to the government within three months, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have started scanning the record of over 21,000 arms licence holders.

These 21,000 firearms licence holders are possessing more than 23,000 arms as some holders are keeping multiple weapons. Most of these weapon licences have been procured by the politicians, religious leaders, religious gurus, businessmen, kin of policemen or disciplined forces. However, many weapons holders may face cancellation as they hold licence just as a status symbol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said: "A special committee will prepare list of threatened persons or other persons to whom arms licences have been issued for their safety and licences of these persons will not be cancelled. Other licence holders who are either facing any criminal cases, those who have obtained licences by submitting forge documents, wrong information about IT returns or property documents, and even those who have obtained licences for status symbol, not on the basis of any threat, all will be recommended for immediate cancellation,” added DCP Brar.

Licensed arms used in over 60% crime: DGP Yadav

Interestingly, the DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav during his visit in Ludhiana yesterday had flagged serious misuse of arms licences said, "In more than 60 per cent crimes, as per the rough estimate, licenced weapons have been used while in rest 40 per cent illegal weapons have been used. Now, the Punjab Police in coordination with Police Commissioners, SSP, DCs will conduct physical verification of every licence holders and if the special committee observe that any licencee is not facing any threat and do not require arms, arms licence will be immediate cancelled. Our report also suggest that some persons have obtained arms licence on fake addresses or on the basis of some other fake documents, and now this exercise will single out such licences and will face immediate cancellation.”

Many obtained arms licence on 'sifarish'

As per sources said many of the arms licences have been issued by the police on the basis of 'sifarsh' (recommendation) by the senior politicians, bureaucrats, policemen, businessmen etc and this scrutiny of police may consider these factors while singling out arms licences for cancellations.