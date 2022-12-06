Verification of smart ration card holders a futile exercise: Residents

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 5

The process for the verification of smart ration cards meant for getting food under the National Food Security Act and the Smart Card Ration Scheme, seems to have become a futile exercise in Ahmedgarh. Illegible beneficiaries are leaving no stone unturned to influence the Municipal Council officials visiting their homes to carry out the verification process.

‘Illegible’ families still getting benefits Families with member (s) as government employee (s)

Families that own AC houses

Have four-wheeler vehicles

Have houses larger than 100 square yards

Have annual incomes in lakhs (Rs 60K is the limit of the scheme) Strict action will be taken against illegible beneficiaries. Officials found favouring claims of such beneficiaries will not be spared. Harbans Singh, Ahmedgarh SDM

The employees are also taking the process of verification lightly as no punitive action has been taken in the past against false claimants of benefits or the erring officials favouring illegible claimants.

Residents have urged authorities to get the verification done by an independent agency, whose employees do not succumb to pressure from politicians or elected representatives. They have also suggested that ‘Smart Card holder’ stickers should be pasted in front of the houses of beneficiaries and on their vehicles.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh, who is supervising the process, said officials concerned have been asked to ensure that no information is concealed about the possessions or income of beneficiaries.

“Strict action will be taken against illegible beneficiaries and officials found favouring the claims of such beneficiaries,” the SDM said.

As many as 3,644 families of 17 wards of the town are availing facilities via Smart Ration Cards which were issued during the Congress regime in 2019 after cancelling the older, ‘blue’ cards.

While authorities at the Municipal Council office tried to evade questions regarding the matter on the pretext that the verification process was yet to be completed, it was observed that only a fraction of beneficiaries fulfilled the conditions laid down for availing the benefits under the scheme.

The beneficiary families included those owning houses larger than 100 square yards, owning a four-wheeler vehicle, having an air conditioner at home and with annual incomes in lakhs. Some families presently staying abroad are also known to have lent their cards to friends and relatives for availing facilities in their absence.

Residents alleged that hundreds of ineligible families had got their smart cards made with the collusion of government officials and political leaders. However, a large number of poor families and migrant labourers have been left out and can not avail the facilities.