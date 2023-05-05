Verify facts, submit action-taken report in two months, NGT orders joint panel

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 4

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently responded to a petition filed by two residents against the alleged improper handling of solid waste and violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The petitioners alleged that the waste is being mismanaged at various locations within the city or outside the Municipal Corporation’s limits in the district.

Steps to be taken The NGT also ordered that actions which are to be taken will include lifting waste from affected locations and transporting it to designated waste processing sites. Furthermore, it is to be ensured that no more dumping takes place other than at designated sites and processing of waste is done on a day-to-day basis to prevent the accumulation of legacy waste.

During the hearing held on May 2, the NGT has ordered a joint committee comprising the Punjab State PCB, District Magistrate and Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana to verify facts and submit a factual and action-taken report within two months. The PCB will serve as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The petitioners, Kuldeep Singh and Kapil Dev, submitted a list of 23 locations where illegal garbage dumping or waste burning was taking place, including areas in Gill village, Model Town Extension, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Suffian Chowk, Focal Point, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Churpur Road and near a cremation ground, among others.

They alleged that the dumping of garbage and other waste material into the pond of Gill village contaminated the surface and groundwater. They also alleged that over 30 acres at a site on Hambran Road were covered in legacy waste and that a significant amount of garbage was buried deep on Giaspura land. According to them, this waste is contaminating the groundwater table and contributing to the breeding of mosquitoes and flies, which spread deadly diseases.

The complainants also claimed that garbage and organic waste are being burnt in various parts of the city, causing air pollution. Nearly two years after the construction of sheds at various locations in the city, the MC had failed to install static compactors so far, they alleged.