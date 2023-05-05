 Verify facts, submit action-taken report in two months, NGT orders joint panel : The Tribune India

Verify facts, submit action-taken report in two months, NGT orders joint panel

Improper handling of solid waste and violation of rules

Verify facts, submit action-taken report in two months, NGT orders joint panel


Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 4

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently responded to a petition filed by two residents against the alleged improper handling of solid waste and violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The petitioners alleged that the waste is being mismanaged at various locations within the city or outside the Municipal Corporation’s limits in the district.

Steps to be taken

The NGT also ordered that actions which are to be taken will include lifting waste from affected locations and transporting it to designated waste processing sites. Furthermore, it is to be ensured that no more dumping takes place other than at designated sites and processing of waste is done on a day-to-day basis to prevent the accumulation of legacy waste.

During the hearing held on May 2, the NGT has ordered a joint committee comprising the Punjab State PCB, District Magistrate and Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana to verify facts and submit a factual and action-taken report within two months. The PCB will serve as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The petitioners, Kuldeep Singh and Kapil Dev, submitted a list of 23 locations where illegal garbage dumping or waste burning was taking place, including areas in Gill village, Model Town Extension, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Suffian Chowk, Focal Point, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Churpur Road and near a cremation ground, among others.

They alleged that the dumping of garbage and other waste material into the pond of Gill village contaminated the surface and groundwater. They also alleged that over 30 acres at a site on Hambran Road were covered in legacy waste and that a significant amount of garbage was buried deep on Giaspura land. According to them, this waste is contaminating the groundwater table and contributing to the breeding of mosquitoes and flies, which spread deadly diseases.

The complainants also claimed that garbage and organic waste are being burnt in various parts of the city, causing air pollution. Nearly two years after the construction of sheds at various locations in the city, the MC had failed to install static compactors so far, they alleged.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies