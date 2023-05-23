Verka employees demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

Contractual employees associated with the Verka Milk/Cattlefeed Plants Theka Mulazam Union staged a protest outside the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Monday.

The protesters demanded regularisation of their jobs. Union members said protests were held in Ludhiana and Bathinda today because of the state government’s alleged failure to address their demands.

Union leader Pawan Deep Singh alleged that instead of regularising the jobs of contractual workers, the government was making an attempt to terminate their employment.

A protester said workers at the Verka milk plant have been demanding better salaries for a long time. He added that the employees have been receiving meagre wages and face exploitation at the hands of the department’s contractors.

“The contractors are violating the Minimum Wages Act of 1948 by paying low salaries to us. We are being compelled to work overtime without receiving overtime pay,” he said.

Calling for an end to the ‘exploitation’ of workers, union members demanded the regularisation of jobs for all contractual staff.

“The hard work of the workers must be recognised. We demand that the rights of workers be protected in accordance with the Labour Department’s provisions. They should receive better wages, bonuses and workplace safety rights as per regulations,” another protester said.

The protesting employees also demanded an investigation into the recruitment practices of Milkfed, alleging irregularities in the process. The protests will continue until their demands were met, they said.

“If there is any damage during the demonstrations, the responsibility will lie with the management and the government. We are receiving the support of farmers and labour unions in this struggle,” a union member said.