Verka GM robbed of cash, assaulted

A case was registered against three unidentified persons for assaulting and robbing Surjit Singh, general manager of the Verka Milk Plant in Ferozepur, on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Nanaksar bridge on Wednesday night.

Wife of the victim, Surjeet, a resident of Barewal here, said when her husband was returning home after duty, some miscreants rammed their vehicle into his car near Jagraon. The suspects then forcibly entered his car and assaulted him. They snatched the cash he was carrying and also forced him to transfer Rs 2 lakh into two different accounts through Google Pay. The assailants also snatched his mobile and purse.

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She said due to his condition, he was admitted to the DMCH. He suffered around four fractures.