Verka GM’s caste harassment case: Chandigarh Police file FIR after Scheduled Castes panel orders fresh probe

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Parvinder Singh and Gurbinder Singh after the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) ordered a fresh investigation into a complaint filed by Verka Milk Plant, Ferozepur, General Manager Dr Surjit Singh Bhadour.

The case relates to Bhadour’s allegations of caste-based harassment, public defamation and attempts to harm his employment. The NCSC also took note of his alleged brutal assault on September 1, 2026.

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Bhadour had submitted a representation to the NCSC on July 31, 2024, stating that while serving as General Manager at Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, and Milk Plant, Patiala, he was subjected to caste-related harassment and false allegations of financial embezzlement.

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According to his complaint, a press conference was held at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, on July 19, 2024, by Gurbinder Singh, then suspended director of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, and Parminder Singh Chalaki, former chairman of Milk Plant, Mohali, under the leadership of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Bhadour alleged that false allegations of embezzling around Rs 1.11 crore during his posting at the Ludhiana plant in 2012-13 were made against him.

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He told the Commission that departmental inquiries and a special audit of milk plants and units affiliated with the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Federation Ltd had been conducted for the period of his posting and no irregularities were found.

At its hearing on September 12, 2025, the NCSC observed that Parminder Singh and Gurbinder Singh had allegedly made false allegations against Bhadour and insulted him publicly. It recommended registration of an FIR under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with relevant BNS provisions, and an impartial investigation.

However, the Chandigarh Police later reported that after examining the press conference recording, no atrocity-related words were found and the allegations under the SC/ST Act could not be established. The matter was closed on the basis of legal opinion.

During the September 15, 2026 hearing, the NCSC noted that its earlier recommendation had not been acted upon and that Bhadour had not been contacted to record his statement. The Commission also took note of information that he had allegedly suffered a brutal assault on September 1 and was undergoing hospital treatment.

Following the directions, a case was registered on September 25, 2026, under Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST Act and Section 3(5) of the BNS against Parvinder Singh and Gurbinder Singh at Sector 36 police station.

The NCSC has directed immediate recording of Bhadour’s statement, a fresh probe and adequate police protection. It has also recommended that proceedings under Section 4 of the SC/ST Act may be initiated against the previous investigating officer for alleged failure to take appropriate action. An Action Taken Report has been sought within 15 days.