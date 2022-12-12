Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 11

The Municipal Corporation has been caught on the wrong foot regarding setting up of 35 Verka milk booths on the municipal land (mostly in parks) in different parts of the city which were functional for the past six years.

As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Milkfed and the MC (on January 4, 2016), these booths were to be used only for exclusive sale of Verka products and were entitled to a concessional monthly rent of Rs 1,000.

Alleging massive irregularities in allotment, usage and collection of rent from these booths, senior BJP leader and former vice-president of the BJP Parveen Bansal, along with the president of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union Dr DP Khosla, have said whereas the number of booths mentioned in the MoU and physical verification was 35, the MC officials had stated the number to be eight in a recent statement. Even in the information provided by the MC under the Right to Information Act, the number of Verka booths was put at 35.

Bansal and Khosla charged the MC employees and officials with misappropriation of rent collected from 27 booths as the MC was officially receiving rent only from eight booths. In other words, the civic body was losing around Rs 3.25 lakh every year for the past more than six years, either due to negligence or deliberate evil intention of employees/officials concerned.

Further, Bansal and Khosla also raised questions over the usage of a majority of the Verka milk booths.

They said: “As per the MoU, these booths were to sell only Verka milk products. At most places, these stores were openly selling groceries and products of other brands.”

Therefore, the booths selling products other than Verka brand were not entitled to concessional/ subsidised monthly rent of Rs 1,000 per month and ought to be charged rent at the prevailing market rates, which ranged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. This misuse of booths by licence holders was causing huge financial loss to the MC, they added.

They claimed that if the booths constructed on the government land were given on rent at the market rate, the MC could have raised revenue of nearly Rs 4 crore in the past 6-7 years. The BJP leader and the functionary of MC Employees Union have called upon the Punjab Chief Minister to order a Vigilance probe into these massive irregularities and misappropriation of funds. At the same time, responsibility of guilty officials should be fixed and action be taken against them as per the rules.

Not entitled to concessional monthly rent

Senior BJP leader and former vice-president of the BJP Parveen Bansal, along with the president of the Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union Dr DP Khosla, said booths selling products other than Verka brand were not entitled to concessional/subsidised monthly rent of Rs 1,000 per month and ought to be charged rent at the prevailing market rates, which ranged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. This misuse of booths by licence holders was causing huge financial losses to the MC.