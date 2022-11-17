Verka plant staff continue protest for 2nd day over job regularisation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

Demanding regularisation of their jobs, the contractual employees of Verka milk plant located on Ferozepur Road here continued their protest on the second day on Wednesday. The protesting employees said they had been working at the plant for a long period but their services had not been regularised to date.

The contractual workers demanded regularisation of their jobs. They said new recruitment should not be done by ignoring the contractual employees. They are also demanding provisions of good salary and annual holidays for all employees.

A protesting worker said, “There are around 600 contractual employees in the plant demanding regular jobs. Our delegation held a meeting with the Verka milk plant authorities today. We will take a further decision regarding our agitation on Thursday.”

Notably, the contractual employees had gathered at the entrance of the plant on Tuesday to launch a protest against the management for not hearing their voices. They had announced to go on two-day protest.