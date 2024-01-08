Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Ludhiana, January 7
Foggy conditions continued in the district on Sunday as well. The maximum temperature as recorded by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, was 13.0°C while the minimum stood at 6.5°C.
Dense to very dense fog and a very cold day is predicted for tomorrow.
Foggy and chilly mornings are posing a great challenge to commuters on city roads as it becomes difficult to drive in such weather conditions.
Precautions
- Avoid prolonged exposure to cold
- Don’t ignore shivering, It’s first sign that body is losing heat, get indoors
- Don’t give affected person any fluids, unless fully alert
- Don’t burn wood and coal in closed rooms with inadequate ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
“Winter woes are continuing to haunt city residents. The worst affected are school-going children. State government shutting down schools for a week is a welcome step as it was becoming difficult, especially for primary students to cope with the intense cold,” said Preeti, a mother of two school-going children.
The less privileged can be seen siting around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Munching on peanuts, Shankar, a rickshaw-puller, said the extreme weather conditions were difficult, especially for the poor.
“Cold winds make it difficult during the night and a bonfire is the only way
to tackle the chilly weather,” Shankar said.
Doctors have advised elderly residents and children to stay indoors, especially during morning and evening hours, and to wear extra layers of warm clothes to stay protected from the cold.
