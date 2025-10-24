DT
Vet students meet MLA, seek resolution of demands

Vet students meet MLA, seek resolution of demands

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:56 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
file photo.
The indefinite strike by members of the Veterinary Students’ Union at the university’s veterinary hospital entered its 29th day on Thursday. A delegation of the union met with SAS Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh to discuss the long-pending issue of low internship stipends.

During the meeting, the MLA heard the students’ concerns and assured them that the matter would be taken up with the Finance Minister for an early resolution.

The students, however, expressed disappointment over what they described as the government’s indifference—particularly in light of its stated commitment to strengthening the education and healthcare sectors.

While a meeting with the Principal Secretary (Finance) was held on October 6, the union reported that no concrete resolution had been made since. On October 13, senior police officials—DSP Jatinderpal, SHO Vijay Kumar and SHO Aditya Sharma—along with senior university authorities, including the Dean, College of Veterinary Science; Dean, Postgraduate Studies; and Director, Student Welfare, had assured students that a meeting with the Finance Minister would be scheduled before October 25. However, no official confirmation had been received to date.

The students’ primary demand is an increase in the internship stipend from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,310 per month, aligning it with the stipends offered in neighbouring states. The union highlighted that, at present, the stipend was jointly funded by the university and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), with no financial contribution from the Government of Punjab. Reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful protest, students reiterated their hope for a timely and favourable resolution.

