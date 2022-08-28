Vet students to work with Animal Husbandry Dept

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

To control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) spread in the state, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has deputed nearly 200 veterinary students to work with the Animal Husbandry Department.

Dr SPS Ghuman, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU, said of the 46.11 lakh households in the state, around 20 lakh own cattle. Currently, the dairy farming community and farmers are staring at economic losses due to the outbreak of the disease.

To tackle the current crisis and assist the Department of Animal Husbandry, GADVASU, has deputed 179 veterinary students in different districts of the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had constituted the coordination committee to tackle the LSD crisis in Punjab. The decision to depute students in different districts was taken in the meeting of the committee in the presence of the Finance Minister and Animal Husbandry Minister.

The students of BVSc & AH degree programme undergoing internship at College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana (43 interns) and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar (20 interns) as well as second-year students undergoing veterinary inspector diploma course at Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, Bathinda, (63 students) and at Baba Hira Das Ji College of Veterinary Pharmacy, Badal District, Sri Muktsar Sahib (53 students) would be on duty.