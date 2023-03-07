Vet university bags overall runners-up championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 6

Students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, made their presence felt as they bagged overall runners-up trophy in the 21st All India Inter-Agricultural Universities Sports and Game 2022-23, held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar. Hosts, CCS HAU, Hisar emerged overall champions.

Around 2,500 athletes drawn from as many as 65 agricultural and veterinary sciences universities, besides research institutes, working under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), participated in the meet wherein, sportspersons of GADVSAU competed in athletics, badminton, basketball and table tennis disciplines.

In the girls’ section, badminton players from GADVASU emerged champions while boys finished at third spot. GADVASU secured silver medal in basketball in the boys’ category and Sourav Uppal fetched gold medal in shot put event.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, GADVASU, and Dr Satyavan Rampal, Director Students’ Welfare, congratulated students on bringing laurels to the university. They motivated the students to be leaders in every field of life in the same way.