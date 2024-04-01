Vet university organises rally for voting awareness

Ludhiana, March 31
More than 100 NSS volunteers of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting and to quell misinformation. It was organised under the Election Commission of India Initiative, ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’.
The NSS volunteers held placards and banners with messages advocating for voter participation. The rally started at Ferozepur Road and finished near the Scientist Home on the campus.
Dr JPS Gill, DSW cum EO, reiterated to students, most of whom would be first-time voters, that such awareness drives are essential and are bound not only to raise awareness but to encourage masses to choose the right government. NSS volunteers from four colleges participated in the rally. Dr SS Hassan, NSS Programme Officer from the College of Fisheries, motivated the volunteers to set a target to achieve 100 per cent voting among youth.
