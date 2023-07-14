 Vet varsity cautions against impact of flood water on animal health : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Says flies, mosquitoes can spread bovine fever in dairy animals

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 13

Incessant rains and floodwater has inundated many parts of Punjab due to which difficult conditions have also arisen for livestock farmers. Livestock can be exposed to infectious and parasitic diseases due to rain and floodwater. Floodwater increases the number of livestock parasites and vectors, including mosquitoes, flies, leeches and ticks. Flies and mosquitoes can spread bovine ephemeral fever or other vector-borne diseases in dairy animals.

Dr PS Brar, Director of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said that adequate management is required for the prevention of these parasites. There is also a risk of tick-borne infections (babesiosis, anaplasmosis and theileriosis) in cattle. To control ticks in animal sheds, the cracks or gaps in the shed floor and walls should be repaired followed by spraying recommended acaricides under expert advice.

“Floodwater may be contaminated with Salmonella, E. coli, Clostridium and Leptospira. Contaminated water is also a source of gastric parasites of animals which can cause symptoms like jaundice and diarrhoea. The animals must be enclosed at a safe distance from stagnant water. Deworming of dairy animals must be done under the supervision of veterinary officers as per requirement,” said Dr Brar.

He said there was also the risk of lameness in dairy animals resulting from foot rot due to damp flooring. Dip the hooves of the animals in a 5 per cent formalin solution to reduce the incidence of foot rot. Increase in humidity in the sheds may also increase the incidence of haemorrhagic septicaemia and mastitis. After milking, teats should be dipped in a solution of 3:1 part of betadine and glycerine to reduce the incidence of mastitis. Vaccination of animals is necessary to protect them against lumpy skin disease and haemorrhagic septicaemia.

Moisture affects the quality of feed and dry fodder by promoting the growth of mould, which can lead to poisoning. Efforts should also be made to protect the feed from moisture and mould growth. Lack of fodder can also reduce the immunity of the animals thereby making them vulnerable to infectious agents. A combination of vitamins and minerals may prove beneficial in consultation with experts to increase the immunity of animals, advised another expert from animal husbandry.

