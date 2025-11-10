Vet varsity celebrates World One Health Day

Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, celebrated World One Health Day to mark interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health.

The centre organised an awareness workshop for senior secondary students of Shaheed- E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Model Gram, Ludhiana.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, welcomed students and teachers and appraised them about the concept of one health and its importance in preventing and controlling diseases that travel between animals, humans and the environment.

Dr Pankaj Dhaka conducted an interactive session underlining the role of one health in today’s world. He explained how diseases can transmit from animals to humans and discussed the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Dr Deepthi Vijay created awareness about rabies. She informed students about the causes, symptoms and preventive strategies for this fatal zoonotic disease. Postgraduate students demonstrated laboratory procedures to give participants a glimpse into scientific research and diagnostics. Dr Bedi also interacted with students, collected feedback and encouraged them to explore careers in veterinary and allied sciences.

In another series of events, Dr Deepali Kalambhe, delivered a guest lecture on “Beyond Boundaries: Collaborative research opportunities in one health” at an event hosted by Amity University .