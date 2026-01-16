Vet varsity gets Rs 4.08 crore for three research projects

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has secured Rs 4.08 crore under the Rs 90.53-crore Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Advertisement

The funding will support three interdisciplinary research projects focused on livestock health and sustainability, food innovation and healthcare technologies.

Advertisement

The first project, “AI/ML-enabled systems for monitoring livestock health, optimising production, and improving sustainability,” will be led by Dr Devendra Pathak, Dr Sikh Tejinder Singh and Dr Navdeep Singh. It aims to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve livestock health monitoring, enhance productivity, and promote sustainable animal farming.

Advertisement

The second project, “Enhancement of protein functional properties via non-thermal techniques for novel food product development”, involves Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Rekha Chawla, Dr Anju Boora Khatkar, and Dr Narender Kumar Chandla. It will explore non-thermal processing methods to improve protein functionality for healthier food products.

The third project, led by Dr Manu M and Dr Kuldip Gupta, focuses on developing biodegradable biomaterials for healthcare applications.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said the grant would strengthen research infrastructure and help address challenges in animal health, food innovation, and sustainable healthcare.