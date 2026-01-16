DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Vet varsity gets Rs 4.08 crore for three research projects

Vet varsity gets Rs 4.08 crore for three research projects

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:56 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has secured Rs 4.08 crore under the Rs 90.53-crore Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

The funding will support three interdisciplinary research projects focused on livestock health and sustainability, food innovation and healthcare technologies.

The first project, “AI/ML-enabled systems for monitoring livestock health, optimising production, and improving sustainability,” will be led by Dr Devendra Pathak, Dr Sikh Tejinder Singh and Dr Navdeep Singh. It aims to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve livestock health monitoring, enhance productivity, and promote sustainable animal farming.

The second project, “Enhancement of protein functional properties via non-thermal techniques for novel food product development”, involves Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Rekha Chawla, Dr Anju Boora Khatkar, and Dr Narender Kumar Chandla. It will explore non-thermal processing methods to improve protein functionality for healthier food products.

The third project, led by Dr Manu M and Dr Kuldip Gupta, focuses on developing biodegradable biomaterials for healthcare applications.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said the grant would strengthen research infrastructure and help address challenges in animal health, food innovation, and sustainable healthcare.

