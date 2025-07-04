Vet varsity, Health Dept officials urge residents to maintain hygiene to prevent monsoon-related diseases

With the onset of the monsoon, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and officials of the Health Department have emphasised the importance of maintaining hygienic practices to prevent a surge in water, food and vector-borne diseases.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health at GADVASU, highlighted that pure and clean drinking water was essential for good health. He warned that contaminated water could lead to bacterial, viral and parasitic infections such as giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, hepatitis A & E, leptospirosis, typhoid and cholera—especially during the rainy season.

According to the World Health Organisation, diarrhoeal diseases remain a leading cause of death in children under five, largely due to unsafe water, poor sanitation and a lack of hygiene.

The Centre for One Health advised regular disinfection of household water tanks—at least twice a year—and periodic testing of water for microbial contamination.

“Water purifiers and filters must be of reputed quality and maintained properly to avoid becoming sources of contamination. In case of doubt, water samples should be tested at authorised laboratories, including the facility available at the university,” said Dr Bedi.

Complementing this advisory, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged residents to adopt strict hygiene measures to prevent illnesses such as diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice, dengue and malaria. She recommended consuming only fresh, home-cooked food and avoiding roadside vendors. Fruits and vegetables should be washed in salt water or vinegar solution, and peeled before consumption, she advised.

Dr Kaur stressed the importance of safe drinking water, advising residents to use only filtered, boiled or bottled water. Cooked food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours, and dairy products and bread must be stored carefully due to their tendency to go bad in the humid weather, she added.

To combat vector-borne diseases, residents were urged to eliminate stagnant water from their surroundings. Common mosquito breeding sites include tyres, flower pots, coconut shells and open water tanks. In unavoidable situations, mosquito repellents, full-sleeved clothing and nets must be used, she said.

Both institutions emphasised the importance of public awareness and participation. Early medical intervention in case of symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, rashes or jaundice were advised to prevent complications.

Meanwhile, the Health Department also rolled out a month-long “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign” from July 1, aimed at reducing diarrhoea cases during the monsoon season through awareness and sanitation drives and the distribution of ORS and zinc supplements. The campaign’s theme is: “Prevent Diarrhoea with cleanliness and ORS care.”

District Immunisation Officer Dr Amita Arora shared that health teams had been mobilised to reach every corner of the district. “We are targeting both rural and urban areas, conducting awareness sessions in schools, anganwadi centres and health facilities. Our goal is to ensure that no child suffers due to the lack of awareness or treatment,” she said.

Key activities include widespread distribution of ORS and zinc packets, community-level awareness drives, and strong engagement through media and social platforms.

The Health Department urged people to maintain cleanliness, use safe drinking water and seek immediate care in case of diarrhoea symptoms.