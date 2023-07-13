Vet Varsity holds camp on milk adulteration

Ludhiana, July 12
The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, is organising 'Milk Adulteration Evaluation and Awareness Camp'.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said by educating consumers with knowledge and promoting transparency, it is hoped that such initiatives will lead to improved milk quality standards and protect consumers from the dangers of adulterated milk.
