Vet varsity holds seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a seminar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event aimed to honour the life, sacrifice, and universal message of the ninth Sikh Guru, revered worldwide as a symbol of tolerance, justice, and humanity.

As many as 200 students and faculty members from various colleges of the university attended the seminar. Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, praised Team GGSSC for the initiative and highlighted Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled courage and commitment to protecting human dignity. He stated, “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice is not just a chapter in history; it is a guiding light for all humanity.”

Dr Sarabjeet Singh Renuka delivered the keynote lecture, emphasising the universal nature of the Guru’s teachings. Gurmeet Singh, Founder Chairman of the GGSSC, inspired the students to embrace the teachings of the Guru and appreciated the continued efforts of the vet varsity in promoting value-based education. Senior university officials, and office-bearers of the GGSSC, also graced the occasion.

Dr RS Aulakh, DSW, welcomed the dignitaries and informed them that this was the second event organised to mark the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur following the mega blood donation camp. He added that the shabad gayan competitions of the forthcoming youth festival will also be dedicated to this great sacrifice.