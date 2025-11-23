DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Vet varsity holds seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Vet varsity holds seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:46 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as envisioned by artist RM Singh. FILE
Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a seminar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

The event aimed to honour the life, sacrifice, and universal message of the ninth Sikh Guru, revered worldwide as a symbol of tolerance, justice, and humanity.

Advertisement

As many as 200 students and faculty members from various colleges of the university attended the seminar. Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, praised Team GGSSC for the initiative and highlighted Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled courage and commitment to protecting human dignity. He stated, “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice is not just a chapter in history; it is a guiding light for all humanity.”

Advertisement

Dr Sarabjeet Singh Renuka delivered the keynote lecture, emphasising the universal nature of the Guru’s teachings. Gurmeet Singh, Founder Chairman of the GGSSC, inspired the students to embrace the teachings of the Guru and appreciated the continued efforts of the vet varsity in promoting value-based education. Senior university officials, and office-bearers of the GGSSC, also graced the occasion.

Dr RS Aulakh, DSW, welcomed the dignitaries and informed them that this was the second event organised to mark the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur following the mega blood donation camp. He added that the shabad gayan competitions of the forthcoming youth festival will also be dedicated to this great sacrifice.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts