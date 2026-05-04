Vet varsity holds session on career opportunities

The College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised an awareness camp at Police DAV Public School here. The programme was aimed at promoting awareness about the nutritional importance of milk and to highlight career opportunities in dairy and food science technology.

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The students were briefed on undergraduate programmes, such as BTech (dairy technology) and BTech (food technology), along with higher education prospects and diverse career options in dairy and food industries, quality control laboratories, research and development, entrepreneurship and government sectors.

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A session on detection of milk adulteration was also conducted. The lectures, delivered by Narendra Chandla and Ankit Goyal, were designed to guide students in making informed career choices and to inspire them for exploring this dynamic and growing field.