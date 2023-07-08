Vet varsity holds workshop on intensive aquaculture

Ludhiana, July 7
An orientation workshop on intensive aquaculture technologies, i.e., recirculatory aquaculture system (RAS) and biofloc-based aquaculture (BFA), was organised by the College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) for capacity building of officials of Department of Fisheries (DOF), Punjab, and aspiring farmers/ youth of the state.
Twenty-five Fisheries Officers/Senior Fisheries Officers and 17 farmers/entrepreneurs attended the workshop.
