Vet varsity invites applications for Chief Minister Award

Ludhiana, January 1
Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana will be held in March. The university will confer Chief Minister’s Awards in the field of livestock farming. The Directorate of Extension Education, is inviting applications from progressive farmers by January 31.
According to the sources the application forms can be obtained from the Directorate of Extension Education, vet varsity and from any Krishi Vigyan Kendra, or can be also be directly downloaded from the link on GADVASU’s website. The form along with the prescribed fee may be submitted to the directorate office.
