Vet varsity launches relief efforts for livestock farmers

In the wake of the devastating floods that ravaged the state, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has launched a series of targeted relief initiatives to support livestock farmers.

In collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, and the All Feed Millers Association (AFMA), the university organised animal welfare and health camps in severely affected districts, including Fazilka and Tarn Taran, delivering emergency veterinary care, nutritional aid and social support to distressed rural families.

At Ladhuka Mandi in Fazilka, over 150 livestock farmers received assistance, with healthcare services extended to 225 flood-impacted animals. Veterinary teams provided on-the-spot treatment, vaccinations, deworming, mastitis testing and reproductive consultations for milch animals. Farmers were given free medicines, fodder and cattle feed to safeguard herd health and productivity.

“Our animals were falling sick after the floods. The camp gave us medicines and feed just when we needed it most,” said Balwinder Singh, a dairy farmer from Fazilka.

GADVASU faculty and students went beyond official duties, personally contributing dry groceries, sanitary pads and medicines to farming households. “They treated our animals and also gave food and medicines for our families. It felt like someone truly cared,” shared Gurpreet Kaur, a livestock keeper from Ladhuka village.

A parallel camp in Tarn Taran saw similar efforts, with expert teams and intern students offering emergency care and preventive services. AFMA played a pivotal role, donating 250 bags of cattle feed in Fazilka and 75 quintals in Tarn Taran, underscoring the importance of industry collaboration.

The camps were led by Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill, who praised the compassion and commitment of the university community.

Under the strategic guidance of Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, the university confirmed plans for more area-specific relief camps. Contributions from the regional research and training centre and KVK booth staff further strengthened the outreach. Additionally, the Reviving Green Revolution Cell (TATA Trust associate) donated Rs 4 lakh for mineral mixtures and medicines, reinforcing a united commitment to livestock recovery and rural resilience.

VC Gill said Punjab’s livestock and dairy sector was a vital component of its agricultural economy, significantly contributing to income, employment and food security. Known as the “Milk Bowl of India,” the state has a well-developed dairy industry with high per capita milk availability and a strong network of dairy farmers.

“The livestock sector is a crucial component of Punjab’s economy, playing a significant role in the state’s agricultural development, rural livelihoods and food security. Around 8 million rural families in the state are directly or indirectly involved in dairy farming and nearly 35-40 per cent of their household income comes from livestock-related activities. Now when livestock farmers of the state are in distress, we need to lend a helping hand to them,” he added.

Sector boosts state’s economy

The livestock sector in Punjab contributes significantly to the state’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA), employing a quarter of the workforce.

Despite a slowdown in agriculture, its share in GSVA rose from 26.03 per cent (2011-12) to 38.57 per cent in 2023-24. From 2011-12 to 2022-23, the livestock sector’s GDP grew at an annual growth rate of 6.11 per cent and the fisheries sector at an annual rate of 8.93 per cent compared to the crop sector’s GDP growth rate of 0.64 per cent (at constant prices).

Punjab produces around 14 million tonnes of milk annually, contributing about 6 per cent to India’s total milk output, and ranks seventh among the highest milk-producing states in the country. With a per capita availability of 1,245 grams/day in 2023-24, about three times the national average.