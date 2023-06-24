Vet varsity opens sales outlet for meat products

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) opened a sale point for processed meat and egg products near Hatchery Unit on campus.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh while inaugurating it asserted that the sale point is one of the significant efforts of the university in providing safe, hygienic and supreme quality livestock products for the consumers.

He said proteins from animal products, particularly meat and eggs, are needed for the overall growth and development. He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Livestock Products Technology for the initiative.