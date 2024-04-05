Vet varsity organises digital literacy programme

Ludhiana, April 4
To enhance digital literacy among students and provide a deeper understanding of the digital landscape in the present educational framework, the National Service Scheme wing of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted a series of lectures.
A pilot study in collaboration with J-PAL South Asia was conducted under this programme among volunteers from across all four in campus colleges and first year BVSc and AH students, conveyed Dr Nidhi Sharma, Assistant Director Publications and NSS Programme Coordinator of the university.
In the first week, the project gathered insights from 100 students in a survey. This survey focused on understanding student’s experiences within their respective colleges. Subsequently, a series of sessions kicked off covering crucial topics including ‘Hooked on Screen’, ‘Technology Deaddiction’, ‘Commitment Devices’, ‘Thinking Traps’ and ‘Tips and Tools to Increase Willpower’.
These sessions were led by guest speaker Gulneet Chahal, Assistant Director of Publications at PAU. The pilot study aimed at reducing the screen time among youngsters culminated with an end-line survey.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...