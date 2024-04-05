Vet varsity organises digital literacy programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

To enhance digital literacy among students and provide a deeper understanding of the digital landscape in the present educational framework, the National Service Scheme wing of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted a series of lectures.

A pilot study in collaboration with J-PAL South Asia was conducted under this programme among volunteers from across all four in campus colleges and first year BVSc and AH students, conveyed Dr Nidhi Sharma, Assistant Director Publications and NSS Programme Coordinator of the university.

In the first week, the project gathered insights from 100 students in a survey. This survey focused on understanding student’s experiences within their respective colleges. Subsequently, a series of sessions kicked off covering crucial topics including ‘Hooked on Screen’, ‘Technology Deaddiction’, ‘Commitment Devices’, ‘Thinking Traps’ and ‘Tips and Tools to Increase Willpower’.

These sessions were led by guest speaker Gulneet Chahal, Assistant Director of Publications at PAU. The pilot study aimed at reducing the screen time among youngsters culminated with an end-line survey.

