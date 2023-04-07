Vet varsity organises Nili Ravi milking competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised ‘Nili Ravi Milking Competition’ from April 4 to 6. Dairy farmers, whose buffaloes had a per animal milk yield of more than 15 kg per day, participated in the competition.

The objective of contest was to identify high milk-yielding Nili Ravi buffaloes in the state.

Dr JPS Gill, Director of Research, GADVASU, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. The buffalo owned by Gurlal Singh of Jamalpur village in Tarn Taran, with an average milk of 23.94 kg, was declared the winner of the competition.

The runner-up prize was awarded to the buffalo of Buta Singh of Chuhar Chak village in Moga, with average milk yield of 21.45 kg. The third prize was awarded to the buffalo owned by Lahkbir Singh of Kohara village in Ludhiana, with average milk yield of 20.91 kg.

Dr Gill said such competitions play a pivotal role in the identification and conservation of elite germplasm.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, congratulated the winners and said the university would conduct more of such competitions to encourage the breeding of top dairy animals, including Murrah buffaloes, Sahiwal cows, goats, etc., in the state.