Vet varsity professionals discuss curriculum changes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

The Veterinary Council of India has established a committee aimed at modernising veterinary education in India. The panel is helmed by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University-Ludhiana Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh. The committee comprises professionals such as the Dean of the College of Veterinary Science and the Dean of Postgraduate Studies. This committee recently conducted a series of brainstorming sessions with faculty members from various departments.

The primary objective of the meetings was to design a minimum standard for veterinary education in India for a competency-based, practical-oriented, and future-ready curriculum.

Dean of Postgraduate Studies Dr Sanjeev Kumar Uppal emphasised the need to equip veterinary graduates with practical skills and competencies that align with the latest technological advancements and emerging trends.