Guru Angad Dev Vet varsity scientist felicitated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

Dr Gurjot Kaur Mavi, scientist, Directorate of Livestock Farms from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), was honoured with Prof Suresh S Honnappagol National Young Scientist Award for the best paper presentation on “Effects of a-tocopherol addition in dog semen on sperm quality during in vitro storage”. It was presented by Prof Satish Kumar Garg, Vice- Chancellor, Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner.

She got the award at the 18th Annual Convention of Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice and National Symposium on ‘Newer Concepts and Approaches in Small Animal Practice and Welfare’ organised by the Department of Veterinary Medicine, College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Navania, at Udaipur, Rajasthan.