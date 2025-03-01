Vet varsity scientists discuss strategies to strengthen surveillance on zoonoses

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (GADVASU) scientists participated in a one-day workshop on ‘Strengthening Response Capacities: A Workshop on Zoonotic Disease Prevention and Management’ organised by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda. The event brought together experts from diverse disciplines, including medical and veterinary officers, researchers, academicians, IDSP programme officers, and agricultural scientists, to strengthen collaborative efforts in zoonoses (those diseases which can be transmitted from animals to humans) prevention.

The workshop was conducted under National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses, coordinated by the Division of Zoonotic Diseases, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, GADVASU, was the special guest speaker at the event. He delivered a lecture on ‘Veterinary Aspects of Sentinel Surveillance under the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses’. Dr Bedi highlighted the university’s role in addressing zoonotic diseases such as brucellosis, rabies, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and food safety through community engagement initiatives. During the panel discussion, Dr Bedi emphasised the importance of collaboration between the university and AIIMS-Bathinda to develop integrated strategies to control zoonotic diseases.

Dr Bedi also discussed the development of a model surveillance framework on zoonoses so that real-time data sharing could be possible between the medical and animal health department of the Punjab. Dr Rakesh Kakkar, HoD of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS-Bathinda, addressed the national programme for control of zoonoses. He provided an overview of operational guidelines for sentinel surveillance sites under the National One Health Programme.