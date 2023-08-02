Vet varsity sends silage, medicines to Patiala village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Registrar HS Banga flagged-off two truckloads of silage to the flood-affected areas.

Two hundred quintals of silage and medicines will be distributed among the livestock farmers of Dudhan Sadhan village in Patiala district.

VC Inderjeet Singh said that apart from providing quality education, the university is also actively involved in social causes. Appreciating the efforts of the staff and students, he stated that the effort would be of immense use to the livestock farmers of the region as quality silage can be stored for many days.