Vet varsity signs MoU with firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, has formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agrinnovate India Limited, New Delhi, marking a collaborative effort for the commercialisation of the university’s technologies.

The MoU was signed by Director of Research JPS Gill and Agrinnovate CEO Praveen Malik. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh, among others.

VC Inderjeet emphasised the utility of technology transfer and commercialisation in animal sciences and the need of deriving innovation from the laboratory to practical applications with tangible benefits. He added, “Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, universities and research institutions can transfer cutting-edge technologies and research findings to industry players.”