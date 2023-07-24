Vet varsity students to get training in West Indies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

A group of five undergraduate students from the College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, will undergo a one-month exposure training program at the University of West Indies. The opportunity has been provided under the Institutional Development Plan (IDP-NAHEP) project.

Before leaving, the students met Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, and Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, Dean at the College of Veterinary Science and Principal Investigator of the project.

The five students were selected on the basis of their academic records, dedication to animal care and enthusiasm for expanding their knowledge in an international setting. Their training programme at the University of West Indies will allow them to delve into various aspects of veterinary medicine, gaining valuable insights and exposure to disease diagnosis and treatments.

The VC encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity, emphasising the significance of global collaboration in advancing veterinary medicine.