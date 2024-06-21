Vet varsity to discuss uses of dairy products

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA), North Zone (Punjab Chapter), in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here, will organise a seminar on “Unveiling the benefits of fermented dairy products” at College of Dairy and Food Science Technology on June 22.

College dean Dr RS Sethi said through the seminar, the experts would shed light on the significant role of fermented dairy products in promoting human health. He said considering the increasing awareness of modern consumers about the health benefits of fermented dairy foods in human health, attendees would have the opportunity to learn about the latest research findings, nutritional advantages and potential therapeutic applications of these products.

