Vet varsity to host dog show

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to organise a ‘Dog Show and All Breeds Competition’ on December 3 on the university campus. Preparations are in full swing for this show.

Dogs of different breeds from across northern India will compete in this dog show. Breeds competitions will be held across different categories of dogs including toy, terrier, utility, hound, gun dog, working, pastoral and miscellaneous groups.

The specialty group will be Labrador and Golden Retriever. A judgement panel is being invited and prizes will be given to the best dogs. All the registered participants will be given a souvenir.

An exhibition on feed and health supplements, grooming kits, bedding and other accessories will also be organised by the pet industry. The dog show will be a very good platform where all the stakeholders i.e. clinicians, students, pharmaceuticals, pet food manufacturers, dog breeders and all those who have a passion for these pets will gather and interact with each other. The owners can take advice from experts about their pets and the show will create awareness regarding their wellbeing and importance to the society.

Vie-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said the show is a good platform for dog lovers to gain a better understanding about the health and welfare of dogs in general.