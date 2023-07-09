Vet varsity to organise 'IDEATHON'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 8

The College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, will be organising “IDEATHON-2023” on the theme, “Biotechnology in Precision Livestock Farming” on July 17.

Dr YPS Malik, Dean and Chairman IDEATHON-2023, said the event will focus on biotechnology in animal health, biotechnology in animal production and Waste to Wealth: Way through Biotechnology. Dr Malik added that the event will provide a platform to fresh minds to focus meticulously on biotechnology research.

He said an overwhelming response has been recorded from budding researchers from different parts of the country. The panel of judges for the event includes esteemed personalities from the field of veterinary and animal sciences from National Institute of India.

Dr BBS Dhaliwal, convener of the event, said more than 40 students have registered in different themes so far.