Vet varsity to organise pashu mela on Mar 24

Ludhiana, March 21
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will organise Pashu Palan Mela on March 24 and 25.
In the fair, the university will showcase its technologies and impart knowledge through exhibition and interaction of farmers with scientists. Technical lectures on both the days on various aspects of scientific livestock, fish and poultry rearing will be conducted so that farmers adopt the best practices which are suitable at their respective places.
