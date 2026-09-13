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Home / Ludhiana / Vet varsity to organise two-day Pashu Palan Mela on Sept 18-19 in Ludhiana

Vet varsity to organise two-day Pashu Palan Mela on Sept 18-19 in Ludhiana

The mela has emerged as a major knowledge-sharing event for livestock farmers and industry stakeholders

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is all set to host much-awaited two-day Pashu Palan Mela on September 18 and 19. Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor, said the mela has emerged as a major knowledge-sharing event for livestock farmers and industry stakeholders. Highlighting the theme of this mela, Dr Gill said special emphasis would be laid on providing awareness about importance of biosecurity. He said the theme of mela was “strengthen the biosecurity — prevent animal diseases” to inform livestock farmers about biosecurity measures.

Sharing details about the event, Dr Ravinder Singh Grewal, Director of Extension Education, said enthusiastic response from farmers across Punjab and neighbouring states was evident from large number of inquiries. The mela would serve as a unique platform where farmers could directly interact with university scientists and gain first-hand knowledge of the latest technologies and innovations in livestock, fisheries and poultry farming, he said.

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Technical sessions on scientific animal management, profitable dairy farming, fish farming and poultry farming would be organised on the two days, helping farmers adopt modern practices for improving productivity and income.

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Interactive question-and-answer sessions would provide farmers an opportunity to seek solutions to their field problems.

One of the major attractions of the mela would be display of high-quality cattle, buffaloes, goats and poultry birds maintained by the university. These superior animals would showcase benefits of quality breeding and motivate farmers to upgrade their livestock with better germplasm. Visitors would also have access to useful publications on dairy, goat, pig, fish and poultry farming, Packages of Practices for Animal Husbandry and the university’s popular magazine “Pashu Palan”.

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Dr Grewal informed that university-developed products such as area-specific mineral mixtures, Uromin Lick and bypass fat would be available at nominal prices. Live demonstrations on urea treatment of wheat and paddy straw, preparation of mineral supplements, use of teat dip and application of acaricides would be conducted for the benefit of farmers. Free testing facilities for mastitis, internal parasites, milk and feed samples, and nitrate toxicity in fodder would also be provided. Farmers can bring blood, faeces, urine and skin scraping samples for disease diagnosis. Brucellosis testing for both animals and humans would be available, while a university-developed milk testing kit capable of detecting five common adulterants sugar, starch, urea, neutraliser and hydrogen peroxide — would also be offered for sale.

More than 100 companies associated with animal husbandry, including those dealing in pharmaceuticals, cattle feed, semen production, machinery, equipment, fodder seed and feed supplements, would participate through exhibition stalls. Farmer organisations linked with the university would also showcase their achievements and innovations.

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