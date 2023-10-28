Vet varsity youth fest to begin from Nov 6

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to organise its Youth Festival from 6th November 2023. The whole show will be organised in two phases from 6th November to 17th November.

While disseminating this information Dr Satyavan Rampal, director students’ welfare said that students are very cheerful and enthusiastic for the preparation of their events.

He said, “Our students hold a winning record in different extra-curricular activities at the All India Agricultural and Veterinary Inter University fests in the past. They have won a number of prizes and trophies in these events. The fest will be the springboard for students to achieve the new heights”.

Dr APS Brar, organising secretary, said in the first phase photography, quiz, cartooning and poster making competitions will be on November 6; collage making, clay modelling, elocution and poetry on November 7. Rangoli making, installation and on the spot painting competitions will be on November 8. Creative writing, extempore and debate on November 9. In the second phase formal inauguration, folk songs, creative dance (solo), light vocals and group songs (Indian) on 15th November. Theatre events like mime, skit, mimicry and one act play will be on November 16.

On the final day of the fest on November 17, group folk dance (male/female) will be staged. Dr Nidhi Sharma, co-organising secretary informed that these festivals help develop cordial relations among students. Prize distribution will be on the concluding day.