Veteran athlete secures 2 gold at Faridkot event

Ludhiana, March 9

Gurminder Singh Ubhi gave a sterling performance and clinched two gold medals in the Punjab Veteran Athletics Championship held in Jaitu in Faridkot district recently. He stamped his superiority by winning top honours in 50m and 400m races in the 50-plus age group on March 3.

Gurminder, a native of Jassowal village in Ludhiana, has already established himself in the field of track events in the veterans category. He won three medals, including two gold medals in the 400m and 800m races, in addition to finishing as the first runners-up in the 200m race in the National Masters Athletics Meet, organised by the Khelo Masters Games Foundation in Delhi.

He took up athletics about five years ago and joined a coaching centre here at Guru Nanak Stadium, where he attended a training course under Sanjeev Sharma, senior athletics coach with the Punjab Sports Department.

Singh’s disciplined efforts yielded results soon. Competing in his maiden competition, he secured three medals — gold in 200m, silver in 800m and bronze in 400m — in the 41st Punjab State Masters Athletics Meet, held at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district.

